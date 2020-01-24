(Washington State Department of Transportation/Twitter)

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

A puzzling image spotted by a Washington State webcam less than 100 kilometres from the B.C. border has at least one person considering the possibility it may be of the mysterious Bigfoot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a handful of screenshots from a webcam near the Sherman Pass earlier this week showing a person-shaped figure in front of a tree in the snow.

“Might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!,” the tweet reads.

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, which is a one-hour drive for humans and a 14-hour walk for Bigfoot.

The Pacific North West, including Washington State and B.C., have been home to ample sasquatch sightings over the years, as well as other mysterious lake monsters such as the Ogopogo and Shuswaggi.

In 2011, the Sasquatch Summit of Bigfoot researchers was held in Harrison Hot Springs, where late journalist-turned-sasquatch-hunter John Green was the guest of honour and lauded by believers for his research on the subject.

READ MORE: Remembering John Green's indelible footprint

So, what do you think? Sasquatch or particularly shaped shadow?

