A midnight photo on Christmas Day shows thousands of dead fish by White Rock’s pier. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

A frenzy of fish captured people’s attention on White Rock’s waterfront Christmas Day – and much later into the evening.

The small swimmers – either Pacific herring or anchovy – have drawn dozens of seals and sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay in recent weeks, to dine on the shimmery creatures.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Seals and gulls swarm White Rock for fish-feeding frenzy

But while daytime photos and video submitted to Peace Arch News from Christmas Day show a flurry of activity as the fish circled and writhed through the waters, photos from around midnight depict a stark contrast; all of dead fish.

“Millions of fish on the White Rock beach at midnight at low tide last night,” writes Su Gu in a morning email to PAN Dec. 26.

“Never seen anything like this here.”

PAN has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada for more information on the phenomenon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

‘Millions’ of tiny fish were in Semiahmoo Bay on Christmas Day. (Christy Fox photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

Just Posted

Hammond cannabis store closes its doors

Maple Ridge outlet raided Dec. 18, will not re-open

VIDEO: IHIT investigating Lower Mainland senior’s Christmas Eve death

A 67-year-old was at a social gathering earlier in the day before he was found dead in Langley

Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Untrending: The decades are flying by

How can I contribute to making the world a better, more peaceful place?

Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most-viewed stories of the year.

From Russia with love

Students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows create art showing what the holidays mean to them.

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Most Read