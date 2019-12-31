A baby. (PeakPx)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Olivia and Oliver top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019, according to the province.

The data, released Tuesday, showed that Olivia and Oliver are followed by Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list did not differ much from 2018, where Liam was the top choice, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. did drop from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

If you want, you can compare baby name popularity here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

Just Posted

Walker Jr. on cusp of Cooperstown

Right-fielder from Maple Ridge on 86.1 per cent of ballots revealed so far.

Ridge Meadows Flames recharge for PJHL Winter Classic

PJHL Winter Classic runs Jan. 3-5 in Richmond

Record numbers for Christmas Haven in Maple Ridge

Hundreds take part in Christmas Eve event

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Top Stories 2019: Cost of ‘attractants’ to increase in new year after deadly year for bears

City considers implementing changes by March 1

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Conservation investigates possible poaching of black bear cub in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Environment Canada forecasts rainy New Year’s Eve in the Lower Mainland

Between 40 to 60 millimetres is expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Most Read