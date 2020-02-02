Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, is a rare Palindrome Day. (Twitter)

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

What’s special about Sunday? It’s Palindrome Day, when reading the date backwards and forwards ends up with the same date.

Try it yourself – 02/20/20.

A day like this doesn’t happen often – in fact, the last one happened 909 years ago, and the next won’t happen for another 101 years.

