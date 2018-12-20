(YVR)

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

The Vancouver International Airport is expecting to see 85,000 people alone pass through its terminals each day during the holidays, with as many as 90,000 passengers on their busiest days.

Officials ask travellers to leave extra time to check in, clear security and board flights. If you can check in at home ahead of time, that will save you one lineup.

Although there are multiple parking lots available, and the Canada Line to YVR as well, both will be busier than usual.

Travellers are asked to check the status of their flights to make sure they aren’t delayed or cancelled because of winter weather either in Vancouver or at their final destination.

People flying home with gifts in tow are reminded that restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols still apply for carry-on baggage.

If you wrap your gifts, airport security will just ask you to unwrap them so they can see what they are, so save that for after your flight.

WATCH: Tequila, hammers and knives: what not to bring on an airplane

A full list of restricted items in carry-ons, including skis and snowboards, is available online.

Cannabis can be carried onto domestic, but not international flights. YVR is reminding travellers that rules for cannabis use might differ among provinces and to be aware of regulations at their destination.

Cannabis smoking and vaping is allowed only in marked, designated areas at the airport.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Victim of theft in Maple Ridge wants homeless camp residents charged

A woman who recovered stolen goods from Anita Place Tent City would… Continue reading

Child development centre still homeless

Maple Ridge flash flood in September ruins building in minutes

Maple Ridge tells premier, get going on Uber

Letter calls for ride sharing as soon as possible

‘Widespread damage’ expected as storm batters B.C.’s south coast

Wind gusts could reach speeds of above 100 kilometres per hour

Police looking for owner of lost gold ring

Ridge Meadows RCMP have ring found at Meadowtown

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

Dallas Smith to play Cloverdale in ‘One Night in the Valley’ concert

Country-themed fundraiser for Variety charity next spring

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

Charlie Brown Christmas at Eric Langton

Maple Ridge elementary school hosts holiday concert

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

B.C. heart transplant recipient is travelling to every country because ‘life is short’

Jordan D. Marcia wants to be the first heart transplant recipient to travel to every country.

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

5 to start your day

Couple accused in B.C. legislature bomb plot free to go, Abbotsford school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’ and more

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”

Most Read