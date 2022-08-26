(Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

Just Posted

Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)
BCEHS reports only one call for heat-related illness in Pitt Meadows during heat wave

Nicole Sumerlyn will perform in Maple Ridge on Aug. 26. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Country-rock night coming up in Maple Ridge Happenings concert series

Jessica Saial (left) loves to feature as many local goods as possible in her coffee shop The Nut, which is part of why she created the maker’s market for local businesses. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)
Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society. (Special to The News)
Purple chairs to line Maple Ridge church parking lot for International Overdose Awareness Day

Pop-up banner image