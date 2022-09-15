China and Russia Look to Form a New International Order to Rival the West

A top Chinese official stated that Beijing plans to continue its partnership with Russia in the hopes of forming a new international order to compete with the West. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committe.

The statement by China comes amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine. The West has responded to the invasion of Ukraine with sanctions on Russia and attempts to cut off Moscow’s international influence. The increased pressure has seemingly brought Russia and China closer together. Later this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip will be the first time Xi has left China since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. While China has fallen short of directly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has extended trade with Moscow, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a discount.

While China has fallen short of directly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has extended trade with Moscow, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a discount. Russia and China are building a massive $55 billion pipeline called the ‘Power of Siberia,’ delivering gas from Siberia to Shanghai, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer. This is a major development of strategic importance as Putin is pivoting to Asia in a big way, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer. This is a major development of strategic importance as Putin is pivoting to Asia in a big way, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer

China

