Defense Rests in Parkland Shooter, Nikolas Cruz

On September 14, mass murderer Nikolas Cruz’s defense team announced that it was resting its case in the 23-year-old’s sentencing trial. Reports say that Cruz’s legal team previously announced plans to call approximately 80 witnesses to the stand. However, Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, said the defense was resting after only calling about 25 of those witnesses. The shocked judge was reportedly forced to put the trial on pause until September 27 as the prosecution said it was unprepared to begin its rebuttal case. The bewildered prosecutors said they had expected approximately 40 more defense witnesses to take the stand. Cruz’s defense team argued that their client had a troubled upbringing and suffered from behavioral and developmental issues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

On September 13, the last defense witness called to the stand was Dr. Kenneth Jones, a leading expert in fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. The doctor testified that Cruz meets the criteria for someone exposed to alcohol in the womb and suffers from consequential behavioral and developmental problems. In October, Cruz changed his plea to guilty and addressed the court in a brief speech, apologizing to the 17 victims he murdered.

“I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. If I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” Nicholas Cruz

Shootingshooting rampage

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey
Next story
VIDEO: Russian pullback reveals devastation in Ukraine villages

Just Posted

Gerry Pinel (right) seen here inside a tiny home, will be speaking about housing at GETI Fest. (The News files)
Maple Ridge’s GETI Fest adds new townhall discussions

Maple Ridge city hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Mayor candidate would turn Maple Ridge into ‘entertainment mecca’

Nicole MacDonald served four years as a Pitt Meadows councillor before becoming the mayor-elect. (Nicole MacDonald Facebook/Special to The News)
Nicole MacDonald brings fresh perspective as new Pitt Meadows mayor

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope jointly rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the 12 properties in Hunter Creek Road and Laidlaw. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire