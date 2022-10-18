George Floyd’s family considers suing Kanye West after fentanyl claim

Kanye West recently appeared on an episode of ‘Drink Champs’ where he shared his opinion about George Floyd’s death, among other things.
“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Kanye West, on ‘Drink Champs’.
Kanye West recently appeared on an episode of ‘Drink Champs’ where he shared his opinion about George Floyd’s death, among other things.
“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Kanye West, on ‘Drink Champs’.
Be Among The First To Know
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.