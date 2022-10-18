Burnaby RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are looking into the deaths of two people found in a vehicle Oct. 17, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Man and woman discovered around Alpha Avenue and Venables Street

Police are investigating a possible double-homicide in Burnaby, after a man and a woman were found dead inside a vehicle Monday (Oct. 17) afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP say officers were called to the intersection of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street, near Ecole Alpha Secondary School, at about 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman dead inside a vehicle.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was notified and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information or dash-cam video of the scene is asked to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a vehicle near Alpha Avenue and Venables Street in Burnaby on Oct. 17, 2022. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

