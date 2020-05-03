The Beatles had a profound influence on the music of the 1960s and beyond. The band’s last studio album, Let It Be, was released May 8, 1970. (Stock photo)

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

It was an end of an era when The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, 50 years ago, on May 8, 1970.

During the 1960s, the band’s songs has become a defining feature of the music of the decade, and the albums are still popular today.

And after the breakup of the band, each of the members went on to enjoy individual commercial success.

In honour of the best-selling musical act of all time, here are a few questions about The Beatles.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern
Next story
Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council conduct bylaw passes three readings

Fourth reading expected May 12

Concerns over Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project going before council

Phase one of the engagement process to be discussed

VIDEO: Maple Ridge mayor shares how park ambassadors keep community safe

Park ambassador program is a new initiative introduced during COVID-19 crisis

RCMP cruisers join birthday parade for 10-year-old Maple Ridge boy

Landon Turnbull says it’s the best birthday party he’s ever had

VIDEO: Cameras catch wildlife at Golden Ears since park closed to visitors

B.C. Parks closed on April 8

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

RCMP call for witnesses, video after Coquitlam boy on bike collides with SUV

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved ‘significantly’

Most Read