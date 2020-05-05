Every Monday at 5 p.m., residents at Windsong, a Courtenay strata complex, converge on their respective balconies to sing a song, in appreciation of the work being done by all frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Every Monday at 5 p.m., the residents at Windsong, a strata complex in Courtenay, B.C., converge on their respective balconies and break out in song.

Led by Dick Cowling, the ‘Windsong Singsong’ is a way for neighbours to gather, social distancing intact, and interact.

“One of our residents heard that people where banging pots and pans to show support for the health workers, so we thought we would get together and sing O Canada,” said Cowling, in a phone interview. “They asked me to lead them so I go out on the back lawn and they all come out onto their balconies and we sing. They all liked it so it sort of carried on.

“We used to do it every night, but I started running out of songs.”

Cowling picks out appropriate songs, either by himself or by suggestion from other strata members, prints off the lyrics, and distributes them to all 10 units a couple of days in advance.

“I let them know what songs we are going to do and they can rehearse on their own,” he said.

“It’s just our way of showing our appreciation,” said Pat Rivers, who, at 93, is the oldest participant. “It’s one thing seniors can do, and it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

There are 15 residents in the 55+ strata (five couples, five singles) and participation is always at or near 100 per cent.

“In normal times we quite often have potluck dinners and that sort of thing that everybody comes to… so we are quite a close group,” said Cowling. “It would be nicer to carry on the way we were of course, but this is one of the ways we can say hello to each other and have a bit of a social time.”

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

ALSO: Drive-by, and fly-by, birthday party for Comox boy


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Just Posted

Maple Ridge country music star wins big on NBC

Madeline Merlo pitched original song to Grammy-winning band Lady Antebellum

Maple Ridge breast cancer survivor shares story of survival

Jennifer Kelly raising awareness for Hometown Heroes Lottery

Pitt Meadows cancels, postpones and reduces capital projects to fund $1 million COVID-19 grant

South Bonson roundabout project postponed; fire hall replacement project will still be going ahead

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Fraser Valley

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

Human remains discovered in Pitt Meadows, RCMP confirm

Investigation is ongoing

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Human-rights complaint by 5 homeless men in Abbotsford will proceed to hearing

Issues occurred in 2013 around time of infamous manure-spreading incident

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Police remind drivers to follow rules despite fewer vehicles on road

Most Read