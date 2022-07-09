A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

Grover Telford. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge businessman announces he will run for city council

Museum staffers Camryn Page and Lily Austin try out the croquet set on the grass at Jim Hadgkiss Park, next to Maple Ridge Museum, in preparation for a day of croquet being hosted at Haney House this Sunday. (Special to The News)
Museum offers chance to dabble in croquet

Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash to benefit burn victims on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash for Burn Fund

Even during COVID, teams of community volunteers donated their time to help clean and preserve the headstones at Maple Ridge Cemetery. That effort is getting underway again next week, and volunteers are needed. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
Seeking volunteers for cemetery cleanup