A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit
Next story
VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

Just Posted

35-year-old Cashmere Ali has been identified as the victim of a double shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 15. (IHIT)
Arrest made, murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting

The latest overpass to be broadsided by a vehicle in Langley is the rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, eastbound on Highway One. The overpass was hit at around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

The provincial government has announced local groups receiving community gaming grants. (The News files)
Province announces $1.1 million grants for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ernie Daykin is one local senior who plans to be at this weekend’s Countryfest. In fact, he’s going to be a driver for the shuttles moving guests from the parking areas to the fairgrounds. (Ernie Daykin/Special to The News)
Seniors will get sneak peek into Maple Ridge’s Countryfest