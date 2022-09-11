VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadians were among the thousands of people from around the world who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II and catch a first glance of King Charles III. The Queen died at the age of 96.

-The Canadian Press

