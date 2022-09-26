Homeowner George MacDonald describes the moment when several trees landed on his home in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Storm struck the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and Newfoundland

Across the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and in southwestern Newfoundland, the economic impact of post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s wrath is still being tallied.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNewfoundlandNova ScotiaStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Just Posted

Joan Martin turned 107-years-old Sept. 12. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge super-centenarian turns 107

Monica Hampu (right) previously served as the president of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, but now has the role of executive director. (The News)
Maple Ridge gets a taste of Dancing with the Stars

Although the Vancouver Giants started their regular season with a home loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds, fans at least got the opportunity to try the new plant-based menu items at the game. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Events Centre)
Plant-based food is now available at all Vancouver Giants home games

Jaycee Affeldt was a star in the NCAA, and went on to coach. (Troy University/Special to The News)
Night to celebrate the best athletes in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Pop-up banner image