Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politiciansPoliticsQuebecsexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Just Posted

35-year-old Cashmere Ali has been identified as the victim of a double shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 15. (IHIT)
Arrest made, murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting

The latest overpass to be broadsided by a vehicle in Langley is the rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, eastbound on Highway One. The overpass was hit at around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

The provincial government has announced local groups receiving community gaming grants. (The News files)
Province announces $1.1 million grants for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ernie Daykin is one local senior who plans to be at this weekend’s Countryfest. In fact, he’s going to be a driver for the shuttles moving guests from the parking areas to the fairgrounds. (Ernie Daykin/Special to The News)
Seniors will get sneak peek into Maple Ridge’s Countryfest