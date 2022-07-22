VIDEO: Know how to keep cool, help others, in the coming heat wave, says Fraser Health

With temperatures about to soar in the Vancouver and Fraser Valley area, there are ways to keep cool

High heat is on the way, and there are ways to keep cool and safe, says Fraser Health. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Do you know the best way to use your fans to cool down?

Fraser Health has sent out tips and tricks on how to beat the heat that’s forecasted for the region in the coming days.

They have included links to videos, and resources that have been translated into multiple languages.

Fraser Health has an online ‘hub’ with ‘tips to beat the heat and stay safe in the sun.’

On that page, they’ve made a list of all the municipalities in Fraser Health with direct links to their pages with heat wave information. Many of the municipalities have cooling centres listed that will be open under certain conditions.

People are asked to become familiar with them, to share the information out on social media, and to let people that may not have access to the internet where to go in severe weather.

There are many people who are at greater risk of illness or death in extreme heat, including people who have no shelter, elderly, young people and babies, people taking certain medications, and the immune compromised.

People are asked to check on the elderly and others who may be at risk, and there is a video Fraser Health is sharing on social media.

Watch medical health officer Dr. Newhouse explain why developing a check-in system during a heat wave is important. For tips on heat safety: https://t.co/AAaGAVx5Wt#heat #summer pic.twitter.com/ZiSGzV2U5K — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) July 22, 2022

They’ve also made a video teaching people how to make the most of their fans at home.

DYK: In extreme heat, fans are not effective at lowering your body temperature? Watch Dr. Emily Newhouse, medical health officer, explain how to use fans effectively during the heat. For more tips to stay cool in the heat: https://t.co/AAaGAVx5Wt#heat #summer pic.twitter.com/Ipsyg8n4BP — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) July 22, 2022

READ MORE: Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s in the east

