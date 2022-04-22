NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry meets Bonnie and Henry

Just Posted

Players will have an opportunity to dunk their coaches on the opening day of the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association season. (Special to The News)
Ball hockey season begins with carnival in Maple Ridge

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
UPDATE: Condolences pour in for woman killed in Maple Ridge train crash

The public skate will be taking place at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge, across from the Albion Fairgrounds. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Home Show hosting public skate

Thea Hogan was honoured as part of a special seniors campaign last year and wants those who helped at a recent crash scene to know how much their efforts were appreciated. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge woman involved in crash on 101st birthday but helpers made her day