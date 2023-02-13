Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Erik Nielsen International Airport during a press conference while Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, left, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai look on in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

VIDEO: Search still underway for unidentified object shot down over Yukon

4 suspicious objects shot down over North America in recent days

Canada’s military and the RCMP are searching a large remote area in Yukon, looking for the unidentified object shot down over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the work comes with a sense of caution.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

READ ALSO: Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauSecurityYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans

Just Posted

The CEED Centre’s farm market will run from May to October. (CEED Centre/Special to The News)
CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

Carson Larose (second from right, back row) and Weston Larose (front) caught two of the biggest fishes at the 2023 Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby. (BJ Moore/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge brothers win annual ice fishing derby near Kamloops

Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PAINFUL TRUTH: The internet made us small

The Pitt Meadows Museum will be sharing a historical recipe with the public each day to celebrate this year’s Heritage Week event, which is a provincial program from Heritage BC. (Heritage BC/Special to The News)
Get a taste of history at Pitt Meadows Museum’s Heritage Week program

Pop-up banner image