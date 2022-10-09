A Thanksgiving turkey dinner is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year

Homemade turkey dinner now more than $200 for a family of four

Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year as double-digit food inflation pushes up costs. The cost of a classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings now comes in at a cost of $203.95 for a family of four.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFood BankHolidays

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Just Posted

Sara Hopkins was with Canada’s national sprint kayak team. (Special to The News)
Sprint kayaker Hopkins named a Hometown Hero

Pitt Meadows Museum Halloween event, Museum After Dark, features spooky treats such as deep-charred rat, free range organic eyeballs, and tongues on sticks. (Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Museum gets a spooky makeover

crimestoppers logo
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 9

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association hosted their first Pride in the Park event on Sept. 28, 2022. (Ridge Meadows Pride U17A - Facebook/Special to The News)
Local softball players get celebrated in inaugural Maple Ridge event