The corner of Lougheed Highway and Burnett Street in Maple Ridge the site for a new supportive housing and emergency shelter facility. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing last week announced that a 40-bed supportive housing complex and 40-bed shelter would be built within a year at 11749 Burnett St., allowing the Salvation Army to relocate from its present building at 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway.