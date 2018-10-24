Web poll: Are you pleased with the municipal election results?

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows elected new mayors and councils on Saturday, Oct. 20. as well as school board trustees.
Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets
BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme
Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program
Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope
Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach
Costs in Chilliwack are nearly as high as Metro Vancouver
Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection
Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs
Crew surprises boy after using ‘jaws of life’ to rescue him
Bike has been recovered, but arm still missing
People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard
Only 42 per cent of those voted were willing to pay $270 a year
Two Hicks and a Lady airs on Vancouver Co-operative Radio
Mike Morden elected on campaign against crime
Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.
Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.