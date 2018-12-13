Web poll: Are you ready for another ICBC rate hike?

The maximum allowable rate hike is 7.9 per cent for basic auto insurance.

  • Dec. 13, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • Poll

ICBC, the public auto insurer set to lose another billion dollars, has applied for its annual rate hike.

The maximum allowable rate hike is 7.9 per cent for basic auto insurance.

ICBC caps the annual hike at 1.5 percentage points above the previous year’s increase – 6.4 per cent.

ICBC reported last month that it has posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the current fiscal year (April 1 to Sept. 30, 2018).

According to a statement from the Crown insurer the loss is “reflective of the continued pressure ICBC is under from the rising number and cost of claims.”


Previous story
Wed poll: Do you support changes proposed under B.C.’s new climate action plan?

Just Posted

Albion Community Centre tab almost doubles

Site costs add $5 million to Maple Ridge building

Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

Haney Plaza businesses relocating to allow construction

Four condos get underway this spring

Rainstorm drenches Lower Mainland as snow falls on the Sea-to-Sky

Heavy rains, snow expected till Friday morning

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

5 to start your day

Torched-SUV victim from Surrey ‘had the purest heart,’ TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020 and more

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.

Senate delays start of sittings in new home, delaying start of broadcasts

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

UK leader seeks EU lifeline after surviving confidence vote

EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.

Man climbs tree to evade police after Surrey RCMP called to domestic dispute

The man was 60 feet up the tree for hours, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

French police try to catch attack suspect dead or alive

Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition

Most Read