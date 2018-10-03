Web poll: Do you approve of Canada’s new trade deal with U.S. and Mexico?

New trade agreement provides increased access to Canada’s dairy market for U.S. producers.

  • Oct. 3, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • Poll

“It’s a good day for Canada,” was all Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would say as he left a late-night cabinet meeting in Ottawa. (Canadian Press file image)

A 14-month NAFTA modernization effort between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico was agreed to with just hours to spare before an end-of-weekend deadline Sunday.

U.S. administration officials said the deal — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA — provides increased access to Canada’s dairy market for U.S. producers and limits the American impact of Canada’s controversial supply management system for dairy and poultry products, long a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump.

Canadian dairy farmers have panned the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, saying the new deal will undercut the industry by limiting exports and opening up the market to more American products.


Previous story
Web poll: Does name recognition play a part in deciding who you vote for?

Just Posted

#MRvotes2018: Sign up first, or you won’t be allowed in to see mayoralty candidates

Maple Ridge candidates discuss issues Thursday

Some candidates sharing the workload in Maple Ridge election

It’s not a slate, nor a team, says council hopeful

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

Maple Ridge RCMP use bait car, catch ‘prolific offenders’

Street Enforcement Unit targets auto crime, makes two arrests

Maple Ridge mayoralty race down to four

Mike Shields withdraws from election

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Inspection blitz takes 150 commercial trucks off Lower Mainland roads

The three-day inspection looked at more than 350 vehicles, and less than 40 had no problems

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

Most Read