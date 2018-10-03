Web poll: Do you approve of Canada’s new trade deal with U.S. and Mexico?

“It’s a good day for Canada,” was all Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would say as he left a late-night cabinet meeting in Ottawa. (Canadian Press file image)

New trade agreement provides increased access to Canada’s dairy market for U.S. producers.

A 14-month NAFTA modernization effort between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico was agreed to with just hours to spare before an end-of-weekend deadline Sunday.

U.S. administration officials said the deal — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA — provides increased access to Canada’s dairy market for U.S. producers and limits the American impact of Canada’s controversial supply management system for dairy and poultry products, long a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump.

Canadian dairy farmers have panned the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, saying the new deal will undercut the industry by limiting exports and opening up the market to more American products.