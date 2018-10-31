The Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Web poll: Do you support Statistics Canada obtaining your detailed personal banking records from private companies?

  • Oct. 31, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • Poll

Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien is launching an investigation into Statistics Canada’s efforts to obtain more personal banking records from private companies.


Previous story
Web poll: Are you pleased with the municipal election results?

Just Posted

Traffic piling up on road to Silver Valley suburb

232nd Street Maple Ridge’s major project of the year

Spa building tumbles down next to Haney Bypass

Ministry wants to improve busy Maple Ridge intersection

Courthouse steps protest leads Sagmoen bail hearing in Vernon

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Go green this Halloween and return your candy wrappers in Maple Ridge

Candy, chip and chocolate bar wrappers can be returned for recycling

Overdose calls to Maple Ridge fire department climbing

Nine such calls since Oct. 21.

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Most Read