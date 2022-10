We just had an election, but most people didn’t bother to go to the polls at all

Do you think your vote counted?

A lot of people don’t think their votes count for much when it comes to British Columbia’s civic elections. Turnout was low, and down from previous years, in Langley City and Township.

Of registered voters, about 18 per cent voted in the City, and in the Township, it was just 27 per cent.

If you did vote, do you think your vote mattered in the outcome?



Do you think your vote in the most recent municipal elections – if you voted – will make a difference?

