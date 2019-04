Drivers are vocalizing their frustration to Premier John Horgan.

Gas prices are expected to keep climbing.

Gas prices are breaking records across the province, and could continue to rise.

The premier responded by saying the carbon tax is not the reason for the increase in prices at the pumps, blaming refiners for not making enough product to meet the demand for gas in the province.

Prices ranged from $1.70.9 to $1.59.9 a litre for regular gas in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, according to gasbuddy.com.