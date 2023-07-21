WEB POLL: Revive the Interurban?

Is the former Interurban rail line useful, or not?

BCER Interurban Car 1401, an Ottawa Car Company built in 1910, has arrived at Langley Prairie Station on its way to Chilliwack in late 1949, with St. Louis Car Company’s 1913-built 1320 in tow as well as a BCER-built 1300 car with the conductor leaning out of vestibule door. The station was re-built by July 1928 after a fire while the vehicle at the left (light colour) indicates a late 1940s model and a 1930s truck. Photo by Ernie Les Plant / BC Hydro - G.E. MacDonell Collection

A dedicated group of enthusiasts have been trying to encourage local and provincial governments to revive the Interurban rail line for years.

Langley Township plans to raise the issue again in the near future.

The former BC Electric trolley line once ran from Vancouver through New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

The rail lines still exist, but portions are presently used by freight trains.

What do you think?



Do you think that reviving the Interurban rail line through Surrey, Langley, and the Fraser Valley would be a useful transit route?

