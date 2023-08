New regulations are expected this fall

The B.C. government says short-term rentals like AirBnB have a place in B.C.’s tourism sector, but also worry they’re taking up too much housing stock during a major shortage of affordable homes.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is expected to bring in stronger regulations on the sector this fall.

What do you think the B.C. government should do about short-term rentals?



Do you think the B.C. government should more strictly regulate, or ban, short term rentals like AirBnB?

OpinionRental accommodationshort term rentalsweb poll