Web poll: Should camping in Golden Ears Provincial Parks be by reservation only?

Michael Babor (left) and Angela and Randy Massey are protesting the BC Parks decision to eliminate first come first serve camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park during peak season, from mid-May to Labour Day. (THE NEWS/files)

Change made gradually over the last three years in response to the increased demand for sites.

  • Oct. 10, 2018 12:00 p.m.
Campsites at Golden Ears and other provincial parks will be 100 per cent reservable during the peak season in 2019, which is typically from mid-May to Labour Day weekend.

David Karn, spokesperson for B.C. Parks, confirmed campsites at Golden Ears will be 100 per cent reservable during the peak season in 2019, which is typically from mid-May to Labour Day weekend.

“This change has been made gradually over the last three years in response to the increased demand for sites, as well as to respond to public concerns regarding the FCFS inventory management at Golden Ears.”

With the names of close to 6,500 supporters on a petition, a group of ‘unhappy campers’ from Maple Ridge is continuing its fight to stop Golden Ears campsites from becoming 100 per cent reserved during the busy summer season.


