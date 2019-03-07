Trudeau stopped short of apologizing to former minister of justice Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin controversy. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Web poll: Should Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resign over the SNC-Lavalin affair?

Trudeau says he should have been aware of an “erosion of trust.”

  • Mar. 7, 2019 10:00 a.m.
  • Poll

Local federal Conservative candidate Marc Dalton said the government’s scandal over SNC-Lavalin affair is unprecedented, as members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “inner circle” resign.

Dalton echoed Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s call for Trudeau to step down, at least until the conduct of the PMO’s office can be examined, and for the RCMP to investigate whether any laws have been broken.

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and ex-Treasury Board president Jane Philpott have both resigned over the government’s handling of the corruption case against Montreal engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

Liberal Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy said the Conservatives are premature in concluding the PMO is guilty of anything. Even Wilson-Raybould testified that the pressure was inappropriate, but not illegal, he added.

Trudeau says he should have been aware of an “erosion of trust” between his office and former minister of justice Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin controversy, but he stopped short of apologizing to her.


