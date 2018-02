Set to do so in March.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district is moving away from Ridge Meadows Recycling Society model. (THE NEWS/files)

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district is switching to a single stream recycling program in March.

Doing so will see it move way from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society model for recycling, which relied on volunteers to separate items.

The district is also expanding its recycling program to add organics.

The new recycling program was piloted in six local schools last year and are going district-wide after spring break.