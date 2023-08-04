Stage 2 watering restrictions, which means all lawn watering is prohibited, start in Metro Vancouver on Aug. 4. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

WEB POLL: Should we ban lawn watering every summer?

Your lawn will recover when it starts to rain again, after all

As of Aug. 4, Metro Vancouver has banned lawn watering, for homes or for the grass of golf courses, as we enter Stage 2 watering restrictions.

Every year now, Metro Vancouver enters Stage 1 lawn watering restrictions from May 1 to Oct. 15, allowing one day a week of watering.

But we’re having longer, drier summers, and our treated water is meant for drinking, bathing, and cooking. Should we simply cut off lawn watering during the summer months every year?


B.C. DroughtMetro Vancouverweb poll

