Notification cards are in the mail this month. (Elections B.C.)

Watch for a card from Elections B.C. in your mailbox that is the first step to a mail-in referendum on changing the province’s voting system.

The referendum voting packages themselves are to be mailed out between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2, and must be completed and returned by Nov. 30.