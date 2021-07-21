WEB POLL: Watchdog for local councils?

The city council of Maple Ridge is asking the province to referee good conduct among mayors and councillors across British Columbia.

The motion to the Union of B.C. Municipalities asks for an “Independent Office of Integrity” to serve in an “advisory, educational and investigative role in the development, application, and enforcement of codes of conduct.”

Maple Ridge Councillor Gordy Robson said an independent body is needed, as right now councils enforce their own codes of conduct on their own members.

