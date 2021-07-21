Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)

WEB POLL: Watchdog for local councils?

Maple Ridge is calling for provincial oversight of council conduct

The city council of Maple Ridge is asking the province to referee good conduct among mayors and councillors across British Columbia.

The motion to the Union of B.C. Municipalities asks for an “Independent Office of Integrity” to serve in an “advisory, educational and investigative role in the development, application, and enforcement of codes of conduct.”

Maple Ridge Councillor Gordy Robson said an independent body is needed, as right now councils enforce their own codes of conduct on their own members.

Do you think an outside, independent body is needed to keep local councils on the straight and narrow?


maple ridgeweb poll

Just Posted

Paul Turner has joined the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club as their new sporting director. (Priyanka Ketkar/THE NEWS)
Ridge Meadows Soccer welcomes new coach to club

Chef Dez shares his family recipe for cherry soup. (Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers up cherry soup – serve hot, warm or chilled

Canada’s Sara Groenewegen pitches during the softball game between Mexico and Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Maple Ridge outfielder gets hit to help Canada win on first day of Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

A participant of the ARMS Bees, Birds, Bears, Bugs, and Butterflies event checks out aquatic invertebrate from the Alouette River. (Alouette River Management Society/Facebook)
Family event teaches children about bees, birds, bears, bugs, and butterflies