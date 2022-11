The new premier is trying to tackle the housing affordability crisis

Newly installed B.C. Premier David Eby has begun passing his first bills aimed at expanding the housing supply.

The new legislation includes ending rental and some age restrictions on strata developments, along with potentially forcing local governments to meet housing growth targets.

Do you think these bills, and other proposed changes to housing rules that Eby has floated, will make a difference in the B.C. housing market?

Do you support Premier David Eby’s new plans to increase the housing supply in British Columbia?

