Web poll: Will you consume cannabis now that it is legal recreationally?

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand that resulted in a virtual lineup at Alberta’s e-commerce portal.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government’s website OCS.ca — the only way to buy cannabis legally in Ontario until physical stores open in April next year — was running smoothly, but the number of dried cannabis products listed online had shrunk by morning.

But although Ottawa gave approval to light up a joint starting Oct. 17, there’s only one place you can buy pot today: the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.