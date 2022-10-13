A TransLink bus pulls up to the 203rd Street stop near Industrial Avenue. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEB POLL: Would you give up driving?

Reducing personal car trips is part of TransLink’s longterm strategy

Langley has long been behind when it comes to access to transit options, leaving the car the only viable means of getting around for most residents outside of neighbourhood cores.

But by 2028, SkyTrain will arrive in Langley, and TransLink is also planning an expansion of bus service to include rapid buses up and down 200th Street.

More bike lanes are also in the works across the community.

TransLink’s long-term goal is to get people out of their cars for at least half their trips, getting folks to walk, cycle, or take transit instead.

Would you ever give up the car? Or have you already done so?


