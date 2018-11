More than 56 percent of voters said ‘No’ in a plebiscite.

Dave and Linda King, son and daughter of Frank King, wearing 1988 Calgary Olympic jackets, react to the results of a plebiscite on whether the city should proceed with a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Citizens of Calgary voted Tuesday against the western Canadian city’s plan to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

With more than 304,000 ballots cast, the unofficial results had 132,832 opting ‘For’ and 171,750 ‘Against’ making a bid to host the Winter Games.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Games.