The Scottish Highlands are shown in this 2017 photo. Police say the bodies of three missing hikers have been recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. A search for the trio began Saturday night when they didn’t return from hiking along a notoriously narrow ridge in Glen Coe. A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday to recover them. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

The Scottish Highlands are shown in this 2017 photo. Police say the bodies of three missing hikers have been recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. A search for the trio began Saturday night when they didn’t return from hiking along a notoriously narrow ridge in Glen Coe. A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday to recover them. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

3 missing hikers found dead on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands

‘Nowhere else on the British mainland will you find a ridge of such narrow yet epic proportions’

The bodies of three missing hikers were recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands after they didn’t return from a notoriously difficult scramble on one of the narrowest ridge crests in Britain, police said Monday.

The trio set out Saturday in Glen Coe to hike the Aonach Eagach, a 6-mile (10-kilometer) knife-edge ridge that tops out at 3,600 feet (1,100 meters) and has precipitous drops. A search began after sunset when they didn’t return, Police Scotland said.

A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday morning to recover them.

The deaths did not appear to be suspicious but a report will be given to the office that investigates deaths and prosecutes crimes, police said.

Police did not provide names of the dead.

While storm Antoni lashed parts of the U.K. on Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain, the forecast in the Highlands was for light rain in the afternoon and temperatures as low as 41 degrees (5 celsius) at 6 p.m.

The British Mountaineering Council lists the trek as the “most legendary Grade 2 scramble in Scotland,” meaning it doesn’t require using a rope for safety but some people would be more comfortable having one.

“Whatever measure you use to assess the quality of a scramble — length, exposure, views, or overall adrenal gland-squeezing awesomeness — the castellated crest of rock that looms menacingly above Glen Coe is pretty hard to top,” the BMC’s website says.

“Nowhere else on the British mainland will you find a ridge of such narrow yet epic proportions; and when you add in the ease of access and the scenically stellar location, it comes as no surprise that this is one of the most bucket-listed mountain days in the country.”

The Associated Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Earthquake shakes eastern China, but no immediate reports of injuries

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal joined a group from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club on a recent hike up to Big Rock Lookout in the UBC Research Forest. “A spectacular view when we reached the top. Seeing a mother deer with her fawn was a beautiful site,” he shared. “The hiking group is a great group of people to get together with, to experience nature at its best. I highly recommend it.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spectacular views and people

Odie and Oliver, two terrier mix dogs rescued from Mexico, love their morning walks along the Alouette River, between Sharpe and Neaves Roads. Almost two years old now, these dogs love taking a dip at the several sandy beaches along the way, explained their mom, Lindsay Robertson. “With so much wildlife to see, eagles, seals, osprey, sticklebacks, herons, and small fish jumping in the water,” they are always very excited to hit the dikes. “And, of course, [they love] meeting and greeting all the other dogs along the way, including cyclists, and outdoor enthusiast, walking the trail alongside us.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Alouette

Where blue skies meet moody clouds. It’s what Elizabeth Tyers describes as “perfect scenery.” She said she is “always taken with the stunning view of the clouds on any given day. However, this particular photo I captured at the Pitt Meadows airport is one of my favourites.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Described as perfect scenery

Steve Deakin (right) will be formally honoured at the inaugural Summer Classic pickleball tournament hosted by the Golden Ears Pickleball Club on Aug. 12 and 13. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Inaugural summer pickleball tournament comes to Pitt Meadows