Letter: Ride for Kira on Sunday

Kira Short was the little gem who lost her battle with cancer and passed away at the age of six just over three weeks ago.

And while she was at B.C. Children’s Hospice, her dad’s vehicle was broken into and mementos of Kira were stolen.

This Sunday, Sept. 17, there is the first annual Ride for Kira taking place, and its called #RideforKira – Ride or Drive. The expected turnout of motorcycles and hot rods is 1,000, from all over B.C. and as far away as Nevada.

The starting point is Tim Hortons on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge at 202nd Street. There is going to be a brief rest at the Cineplex Theatre on School House and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam to give time for coffee, refreshments and additional fundraising efforts, as well as trophies for Show’n Shine before completing the ride to B.C. Children’s Hospital to present raised funds and toys on Kira’s behalf.

Kira is actually the person who cut the opening ribbon on the new wing extension when it opened, so it’s a great tribute to her and her journey.

Companies have donated tents, generators, tables, chairs, allowing us to set up in the Cineplex parking lot.

We really want to be able to demonstrate that, despite of Peter Short’s vehicle being broken into, he has bounced back more determined than ever to give back to the B.C. Children’s Hospital for all its efforts and care provided to Kira.

You can find out more about Kira and what an awesome little girl she was anywhere on Facebook using the #Rideforkira #warriorprincess, #strongforkira hashtags.

As one of the supports of Kira and her family, I have also been fortunate enough that I am also donating all proceeds from The Barking Cow Beef Jerky sales for that entire day to the #rideforkira fundraiser.

Mark Swan

Abbotsford