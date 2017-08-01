- Search
Hall-of-fame Pitt Meadows basketball coach ‘fired’
Rich Goulet not happy about the way he has been asked to leave.
Salmonbellies host Mann Cup
Beat Burrards and Shamrocks en route to WLA championship
OktoberFast run for charity coming to Pitt Meadows
Scenic Osprey Village run benefits families experiencing childhood cancer
video
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advances after upset win at U.S. Open
The 18-year-old moves into the third round after beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France
Giants add Gendron
Vancouver signs 15-year-old to WHL player agreement
Pitt Meadows resident flagbearer for the Invictus Games
Author Gordon Kirkland helps take flag across Canada
Stovman suiting up for Team Canada
Langley Blaze ball player from Maple Ridge selected to represent Canada at U18 World Cup
San Diego newest NLL squad
Vancouver Stealth will soon have a California rival as National Lacrosse League announces expansion plans
Flames improving from within
Maple Ridge Junior Bs sees players stepping up
White Rock All-Stars applauded at Toronto Blue Jays’ game
Team Canada took part in batting practice with team at Rogers Centre post-tournament
Abbotsford’s Centre Ice arenas receiving $2 million upgrade
Work on private arena facility improvements began on Aug. 1
Pitt Meadows golfer wins national title
Eight-year-old shoots rounds of 71
Bowen Byram eager to compete for roster spot with Vancouver Giants
Cranbrook native hopes to draw on last season, Hockey Canada experience at second WHL training camp
VIDEO: World class show jumping at Thunderbird in Langley
Ireland’s Conor Swail wins FEI World Cup qualifier
Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0
It was a smashing end to a career that earned Mayweather more money than any fighter before him
Maple Ridge cyclist wins gold at world junior championships
Coles-Lyster also earns silver.