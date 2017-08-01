Sports

VIDEO: Oilerup performing at Langley Events Centre

PacificSport Fraser Valley hosting Danish Oilerup Elite Gymanstics

Update: Steve Nash tweets about ‘fired’ basketball coach Goulet

Olynyk and Sacre also honour Pitt Meadows high school coach

Hall-of-fame Pitt Meadows basketball coach ‘fired’

Rich Goulet not happy about the way he has been asked to leave.

Salmonbellies host Mann Cup

Beat Burrards and Shamrocks en route to WLA championship

OktoberFast run for charity coming to Pitt Meadows

Scenic Osprey Village run benefits families experiencing childhood cancer

Abbotsford International Air Show

     

    Sidney Crosby turns 30: His career in numbers

       

      Community service, one-year ban for Blue Jays beer can thrower

         

        B.C. high school track and field day two concluded

           

          25

          Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advances after upset win at U.S. Open

          The 18-year-old moves into the third round after beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France

          Giants add Gendron

          Vancouver signs 15-year-old to WHL player agreement

          Pitt Meadows resident flagbearer for the Invictus Games

          Author Gordon Kirkland helps take flag across Canada

          Stovman suiting up for Team Canada

          Langley Blaze ball player from Maple Ridge selected to represent Canada at U18 World Cup

          San Diego newest NLL squad

          Vancouver Stealth will soon have a California rival as National Lacrosse League announces expansion plans

          Flames improving from within

          Maple Ridge Junior Bs sees players stepping up

          White Rock All-Stars applauded at Toronto Blue Jays’ game

          Team Canada took part in batting practice with team at Rogers Centre post-tournament

          Abbotsford’s Centre Ice arenas receiving $2 million upgrade

          Work on private arena facility improvements began on Aug. 1

          Pitt Meadows golfer wins national title

          Eight-year-old shoots rounds of 71

          Bowen Byram eager to compete for roster spot with Vancouver Giants

          Cranbrook native hopes to draw on last season, Hockey Canada experience at second WHL training camp

          VIDEO: World class show jumping at Thunderbird in Langley

          Ireland’s Conor Swail wins FEI World Cup qualifier

          Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0

          It was a smashing end to a career that earned Mayweather more money than any fighter before him

          Maple Ridge cyclist wins gold at world junior championships

          Coles-Lyster also earns silver.