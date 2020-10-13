Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows gift card give-away contest aims to support local businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows contest)

$5,000 worth of gift cards to more than 60 Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows businesses to be won

Campaign aims to support local business

More than $5,000 worth of gift cards to local businesses are up for grabs.

TELUS, the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, along with more than 60 local businesses have joined forces in an effort to support local businesses in the community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be as much of a financial crisis as it is a health one, significantly affecting Canadian small businesses,” said Kim Mullen a spokesperson with TELUS.

Participating businesses include garden centres, beauty, grocery stores, health and wellness, photography, book store and many more.

To support small business in the community the telecommunication company has partnered with local organizations to launch the #StandWithOwners campaign.

“We are thrilled that everyone has been so enthusiastic about participating in this contest and hope that it spurs a sense of community pride, as well as help grow our local economy,” Mullen said. “We’re looking forward to awarding hundreds of gift cards to many of our Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows residents in December.”

For complete contest rules and for a list of local businesses participating visit: mapleridgenews.secondstreetapp.com/Gift-Card-Giveaway or visit contest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MapleRidgePittMeadowsContest.

