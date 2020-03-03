ACCOLADES: News’ lifestyles magazine garnering attention

In 2019, The Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News launched a lifestyles magazine called Bijou, and the response from the community has been “phenomenal and incredibly exciting,” says publisher Lisa Craik.

“To see our vision become the magazine that it is today, is already thanks enough,” she said.

Now, to learn that this new publication is also garnered praise and accolades from industry peers is extra rewarding, Craik exclaimed.

“We appreciate all of our readers loyalty and our advertisers for supporting this new product to market. Bijou is truly a team effort and recognition to our talented team that have created this product, celebrating the local North Fraser inspiring stories is important to note,” she added.

The News has been nominated for a total of three Ma Murray Awards, given out by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association.

They’ve been shortlisted for best special publication for Bijou, for best ad design for Golden Meadows Honey Farm, and best special section for A-List 2019.

“The multi-media team at The News have worked exceptionally hard this past year to bring features and marketing campaigns that are appreciated and enjoyed by our readership, and successful for our advertisers. These award nominations represent recognition for that teamwork and diligence to excellence from our peers, and we are truly grateful for that,” she said.

“Thank you.”

The provincial winners will be announced April 25.

“We are truly grateful for the recognition,” Craik said.

“And congratulations to all the other publications that were nominated across the province and in the Yukon.”

