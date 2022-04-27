Log truck hauls a load on Likely Road in the Cariboo region. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. doubles Indigenous share of Crown forest revenues to 8-10%

First step towards a new formula, forests minister says

B.C. Indigenous communities received $58 million in Crown forest harvest revenues in 2021 and that could go as high as $130 million this year under the terms of a new revenue sharing formula, Forests Minister Katrine Conroy said Wednesday.

The province’s current formula of a three to five per cent share has been doubled to up to 10 per cent for 2022 as the B.C. government works on a new system to recognize aboriginal title to their traditional territories. The new rate also includes a share of revenues from B.C. Timber Sales, the province’s forest agency for selling logging rights.

“This is an interim measure, and we wanted to show commitment,” Conroy said in announcing the change April 27.

more to come…

