The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

RELATED: WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation

cannabis

Previous story
American automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Just Posted

Chase Vossenaar (right) is getting his tricks down at the new skateboard feature. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge skate park builder makes donation to city park

Maple Ridge’s Malcolm Williams looked relaxed and confident as he made back-to-back shots at the Fraser Valley Bandits Sunday, July 17 games to claim a double prize of a Flair Airlines trip the league championships, plus a year of free flights anywhere the airline flies. (CEBL)
VIDEO: Two shots win a year of free airline flights for Maple Ridge basketball fan

Wreckage was removed from the scene of a crash that killed two people in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16) around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)
UPDATE: Man, 20, and female passenger, 18, were killed in Maple Ridge crash

One of two loaded handguns that was found on a trio who drove a stolen vehicle from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge on Monday night (July 18). (Abbotsford Police photo)
Police find 2 loaded guns on trio who drove stolen truck from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge