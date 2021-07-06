B.C. targets heavy trucking for next hydrogen fuel development

Hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver is one of 10 funded by the B.C. government in 2020. (Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

Having joined the international push to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the B.C. government is banking on hydrogen production for fuel to replace gasoline, diesel and natural gas.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston released B.C.’s hydrogen strategy in Vancouver Tuesday, calling it the first one in Canada. Flanked by hydrogen industry players who have joined a government partnership, Ralston said the first priority is getting a foothold for hydrogen vehicles in commercial trucking.

Electric passenger vehicles and charging stations are becoming more common, but there are few places to fuel up a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Ralston announced $10 million last September to finance development of the industry, including 10 filling stations in B.C.

Battery mass and charging time are significant limitations for large transport trucks using electric motors, and fewer filling stations are needed for established freight hauling routes, Ralston said: “We think the next frontier is in the heavy duty market.”

The B.C. government’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2030 and 2050 are expected to require large-scale commercial use of hydrogen as fuel to reduce carbon fuel use in transportation, heating, industrial processing and other energy-intensive industries.

Alternative energyBC politicsClimate change