The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will provide a window into its thinking on the economy as it makes an announcement about its trend-setting rate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will provide a window into its thinking on the economy as it makes an announcement about its trend-setting rate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent

Bank points to new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 as the biggest risk to an economic recovery

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying economic conditions still require it even if things are going better than anticipated.

In a statement, the central bank says it expects economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 to be positive, as opposed to its previous forecast in January for a contraction to start the year.

The bank’s senior decision-makers say resilience in the economy has to do with consumers and businesses adapting to new rounds of lockdowns and restrictions.

The statement also points to a stronger-than-expected housing market as a driver of an expected rise in real gross domestic product for the first three months of the year.

But the central bank warns of considerable uncertainty about the path of the pandemic that muddies longer-term economic outlooks, including how long it will take for the labour market to recover from historic losses last year.

The statement from the bank also points to new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 as the biggest risk to an economic recovery, warning localized outbreaks could “restrain growth and add choppiness to the recovery.”

The bank says its key policy rate will stay at 0.25 per cent until the economy recovers and inflation is back at its two per cent comfort zone, which it doesn’t see happening until 2023.

The statement from the central bank also says it will continue its quantitative easing program, which is a way for central banks to pump money into the economy.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes writes that the communique from the bank fell short of pulling forward the timing of when the economy may heal enough to raise rates, which many experts now believe could occur late next year.

The key policy rate has been at 0.25 per cent for almost exactly one year after the central bank cut rates three times last March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing it to the lower effective bound, meaning the lowest it can go.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to release its updated economic outlook late next month as part of its quarterly monetary policy report.

READ MORE: Canada to benefit from U.S. rebound, says OECD

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector
Next story
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
Alouette elementary has COVID-19 exposure

10 schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed by Fraser Health

A boy watches the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Rotary to hold duckless duck race in Maple Ridge

Ducks on sale now for 10th annual event

One of two pavilions being planned for the Silver Valley Gathering Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Province pitches in for new Maple Ridge park

Silver Valley Gathering Park could feature a bike skills area, basketball court, and a water play area

Medical first responders have been in short supply in the Lower Mainland recently according to Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia president, Troy Clifford. (Blackpress files) During an average weekend day shift in Vancouver. BCEHS have about 71 ambulances operating; and 61 ambulances operating overnight. (Joshua Berson photo)
Paramedics feeling the strain of COVID, the opioid crisis, and staffing shortages says union pres

Half the ambulances which serve an area including Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows were un-staffed Thursday

Michael Babor and Angela and Randy Massey protested the B.C. Parks decision to eliminate first-come, first-serve camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park during peak season, from mid-May to Labour Day. (The News Files)
Frustrations with reservation system, shut out of Golden Ears park

But there will be first come, first serve sites says operator

The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink testing out air-sanitizing technology to kill COVID-19 germs

The month-long pilot program launched Saturday using three buses, two being double-deckers

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The 2020 dip in Canadian fuel prices was short-lived, with prices in Metro Vancouver now climbing to around 150 cents per litre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas prices at many Metro Vancouver pumps nearing $1.50/litre

Gas analyst Dan McTeague expects the cost to continue to soar – to $1.60 per litre this May

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Most Read