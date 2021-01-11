Black Press Media’s virtual career fair brings exciting opportunities, fresh starts

As many as 40 businesses will be hosting virtual sessions

By Charlie Carey

Black Press Media’s annual career fair is doing things a little differently this time around – but still offering plenty of opportunities for those looking to make career changes.

Held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic, job seekers and potential employers can log on for the five-day event, right from their kitchen table or living room couch.

The Black Press Media Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event begins Feb. 1.

That’s when attendees can hear from up to 40 B.C. businesses — all of whom are excited about the opportunity to go virtual, says Black Press Media event coordinator Jennifer Wood.

“Not a single one of them have any concerns. I think more of it (what they’re feeling) is excitement. Because we can broaden the spectrum so much more by going virtually, compared to doing past events live,” said Wood.

With each day consisting of many live webinars held by businesses, Wood suggests signing up for as many sessions as possible.

Each session will also include a Q-and-A portion for attendees.

While in-person career fairs generally allow for more meaningful interactions between businesses and prospective employees, Wood does note that job seekers can submit their resumes to businesses online before the event starts. This way, businesses can then schedule interviews during the week.

Free to register, you can find more details about the Black Press Media Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at events.blackpress.ca.

